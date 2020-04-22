One of the best coaches in the history of college basketball – men’s or women’s – announced she is stepping down on Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw released a statement on social media. In it, she announced her plans to walk away from the game of basketball as the Fighting Irish gear up for the 2020-21 season.

“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” she said in the statement. “…I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women.”

She also added a message for Notre Dame fans. “To the best fans in the country, it was my honor and privilege to play for you.”

Here’s the full statement.

McGraw is one of the most accomplished coaches the college basketball world has ever seen.

She led the Fighting Irish to two national titles – in 2001 and 2018. After their title in 2018, the Irish went back to the national title game in 2019. Notre Dame lost a heartbreaker to Baylor, by a final score of 82-81.

After a down season last year, McGraw decided now was the right time to make a move.

Congratulations on a stellar career, Muffet McGraw!