Notre Dame Announces Replacement For Legendary Coach Muffet McGraw

Notre Dame announced the retirement of a legendary coach, and her high-profile replacement, in one fell swoop, with no leaks. Muffet McGraw is stepping down after 33 incredible seasons in South Bend, and she’ll be replaced by former Notre Dame women’s basketball great and NBA staffer Niele Ivey.

Muffet McGraw shocked the sports world with her announcement. She leaves the Fighting Irish after 33 seasons, leading the program to two national titles. The 64-year old Pennsylvania native steps down with a record of 936–292 over 38 total seasons as head coach, including five at Lehigh at the start of her career.

Notre Dame didn’t need a big public search, or weeks of speculation over McGraw’s successor. Niele Ivey is a Notre Dame legend in her own right. From 1996-01, she scored 1,430 points for the Fighting Irish. As a senior, she was a key cog in the team’s first national title, the second Final Four appearance of her time as a player.

Ivey was a Notre Dame assistant from 2007-19, before taking a job with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Now, she returns to her alma mater to take over for McGraw, in one of the most coveted jobs in women’s basketball. The team announced the hire just moments after McGraw’s retirement went public.

Welcome home, @IrishCoachIvey. Niele Ivey returns to @NDwbb as head coach after playing a part in each of the program's nine Final Fours. 🔗 https://t.co/mlsSFV1CBz#WelcomeHomeNiele pic.twitter.com/00DWSRPeFk — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 22, 2020

“Niele has always been someone special to me, from the moment I recruited her,” McGraw says to open the announcement video. “We had a really great relationship while she was here as a player, leading us to the national championship.”

“When I had an opening on the staff, it was the easiest decision I ever made,” the legendary coach continued. “I had to bring Niele back. She was somebody that could connect with players, she’s going to be a great recruiter, and she knew the game. Immediately, she has that charisma and that warmth and that smile. She is definitely the life of the party on our team, and she is somebody that I always listen to because she knew what is going on on the court.”

McGraw calls her successor “the face of the program,” and said that she’s ready to take on this huge new role.

