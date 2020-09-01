NBC Announces Its Broadcasting Team For Notre Dame Games

Once again, Notre Dame football will have its home games broadcast by NBC this fall. However, the network is making some changes to its coverage of the Fighting Irish.

Doug Flutie will no longer call games as an analyst alongside Mike Tirico. Instead, that role will be filled by Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, it was announced today. Kathryn Tappen will remain the sideline reporter for Notre Dame games.

Additionally, Notre Dame alum Jac Collinsworth, the son of former NFL wide receiver and current NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth, will host pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage for NBC. He’ll be joined by Flutie in the studio on certain weeks.

The Fighting Irish will kick off their 2020 season at home against Duke on September 12. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Five of Notre Dame football’s six home games will be broadcast on NBC, with the sixth against USF being televised on USA Network on September 19. NBC will be showing the U.S. Open that weekend.

Notre Dame is coming off an 11-2 season under Brian Kelly, which included a victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

The Irish have won 10-plus games each of the last three years and four of the last five.