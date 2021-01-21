NCAA Announces Penalties For Notre Dame Football Program

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is no stranger to NCAA violations, nor the penalties that come with them. So he might have a leg up on how to navigate the Fighting Irish through this newest ruling from the NCAA.

On Thursday, the NCAA announced that Notre Dame have violated recruiting contact rules. The three violations consist of a Level II violation and two Level III violations.

Per Saturday Down South, the “key violation” was breaking the “bump rule,” prohibiting contact with a non-senior recruit outside of the college campus. Other violations include impermissible texting and Brian Kelly himself taking a photo with a recruit on his high school campus.

As a result, the NCAA has has imposed some penalties on Notre Dame. Probation, a fine, a six-month show-cause order, visitation limits, and restrictions on the recruit the team targeted are among the penalties.

Here’s the full list of punishments, via Saturday Down South:

One year of probation

A $5,000 fine

A six-month show-cause order for the former assistant football coach, including a one-game suspension at any employing member school

Reduced football official visits for the 2020-21 academic year by one

Reduced football unofficial visits by 14 days for the 2020-21 academic year

A seven-day off-campus recruiting ban for the entire football staff during the 2020-21 academic year

The university ended the recruitment of the prospect

The university will not recruit any prospects from the high school in Seattle from the 2019-20 through 2021-22 academic years

None of those restrictions are back-breaking by any means. It certainly beats a postseason bowl ban, vacated games or a suspension for Brian Kelly.

But this isn’t the first time that Brian Kelly’s program has gotten into hot water with the NCAA. Lest we forget, all of his wins from 2012 and 2013 have been vacated for unrelated violations.

Kelly needs to start running a tighter ship in South Bend if he wants to avoid any further trouble.

Did the NCAA penalties for Notre Dame fit the crimes?