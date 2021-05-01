NFL Insider Reveals Why Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is Falling In Draft

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was ESPN’s 12th ranked prospect heading into this year’s NFL Draft. That being said, the Notre Dame linebacker remains on the board halfway through the second round.

Owusu-Koramoah was outstanding for the Fighting Irish in 2020, compiling 62 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Earlier today, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright called Owusu-Koramoah the “most shocking player” still available in this year’s draft.

Despite all his accomplishments at the collegiate level, there are multiple reasons why Owusu-Koramoah is still on the board. According to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, some scouts are unsure where Owusu-Koramoah would fit in certain systems due to his frame.

Though he’s an elite athlete, Owusu-Koramoah is just 214 pounds at the linebacker position. That’s way under the league average.

Miller also said that some scouts aren’t that impressed with Owusu-Koramoah’s tape.

Why is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah still on the board? I reached out to a few scouts. Here are their replies: "Scheme fit is really hard"

"No LB coaches at his pro day"

"He's 214 pounds"

"Mental lapses, not fast"

"Tape is fun, doesn't translate" — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2021

Eventually, someone has to take a chance on Owusu-Koramoah. While there may be concerns about his scheme fit at the next level, he’s simply too talented to continue sliding down the board.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler listed the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential landing spot for Owusu-Koramoah if he’s still available.

The second round of the NFL Draft is currently airing on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.