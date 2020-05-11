Nick McCloud, Top Defensive Grad Transfer, Announces Commitment

Notre Dame has been in the market for a transfer cornerback this offseason. The Fighting Irish filled that need Monday afternoon after securing the commitment of former NC State CB Nick McCloud.

McCloud entered the 2019 season with large expectations. Some considered the Wolfpack corner as one of the better defensive players in the ACC ahead of last season. But McCloud suffered a knee injury early in 2019 which kept him sidelined for the rest of the season.

If McCloud can remain healthy and bounce back from his injury, he’ll likely push for a starting job in the Notre Dame defense. The grad transfer will be immediately eligible for the Fighting Irish and has one season of eligibility remaining.

If anything, McCloud provides the Notre Dame defense plenty of experience and valuable depth. The former North Carolina State corner played in 30 games for the Wolfpack.

Matthew 20:16

beyond grateful for the opportunity!

ready to get to work! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/qBMmQx8AYj — Nick McCloud (@NickMcCloud4_) May 11, 2020

In 30 games, McCloud had 105 total tackles and three picks for the NC State defense. His most productive season came in 2018, where he had 51 tackles and two interceptions. If McCloud had remained healthy last season, he likely would’ve topped his 2018 production.

There’s no doubt this is a massive pickup for the Fighting Irish.

McCloud could be a breakout star for the Notre Dame defense if he remains healthy this upcoming season.