Notre Dame Announces Major 2022 Non-ACC Game

Notre Dame won the 2021 Shamrock Series game in convincing fashion last Saturday, riding a dominant 31-3 fourth quarter to beat Wisconsin 41-13. Today, they inked next year’s edition of the neutral site series.

The Fighting Irish will play their first game at one of the NFL’s shiniest new venues: Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders. On Oct. 8, they’ll take on the BYU Cougars.

BYU completes Notre Dame’s 12-game schedule for the year, with dates finalized for 10 of those games. This game finishes up a three game series between the two schools. Notre Dame hosted games in 2012 and 2013 (17-14 and 23-13 ND wins, respectively).

The series was originally set to be six games when it was announced in 2010. After Notre Dame entered its scheduling agreement with the ACC, it was chopped in half. Next year’s game will be the final one of the current agreement.

Luck of the Irish 🔜 VEGAS 🆚 BYU

📍 @AllegiantStadm, Home of the @Raiders

📆 Oct. 8, 2022

📺 NBC

☘️ Shamrock Series#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/8kzFhH2PLo — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2021

Notre Dame and BYU have played eight times before. The Irish took the first two games of a three game series from 1992-94, and won the first and third games of another three-game series in 2003-05. They hold a 6-2 all-time lead in the series.

The game completes a very strong schedule for Notre Dame. Here is the current slate:

Sept. 3: at Ohio State

Sept. 10: vs. Marshall

Sept. 17: vs. Cal

Sept. 24: at North Carolina

Oct. 8: vs. BYU (Las Vegas)

Oct. 15: vs. Stanford

Oct. 22: vs. UNLV

Nov. 5: vs. Clemson

Nov. 12: vs. Navy (Baltimore)

Nov. 26: at USC

The team also has games vs. Boston College and at Syracuse that have not yet been scheduled.

The game also completes BYU’s schedule:

Sept. 3: at USF

Sept. 10: vs. Baylor

Sept. 17: at Oregon

Sept. 24: vs. Wyoming

Sept. 30: vs. Utah State

Oct. 8: vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)

Oct. 15: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 22: at Liberty

Nov. 5: at Boise State

Nov. 19: vs. Dixie State

Nov. 26 at Stanford

The Cougars also have an unscheduled home game against ECU on the docket to round things out.

[Notre Dame Football]