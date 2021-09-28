Notre Dame Announces Major 2022 Non-ACC Game

Notre Dame won the 2021 Shamrock Series game in convincing fashion last Saturday, riding a dominant 31-3 fourth quarter to beat Wisconsin 41-13. Today, they inked next year’s edition of the neutral site series.
The Fighting Irish will play their first game at one of the NFL’s shiniest new venues: Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders. On Oct. 8, they’ll take on the BYU Cougars.
BYU completes Notre Dame’s 12-game schedule for the year, with dates finalized for 10 of those games. This game finishes up a three game series between the two schools. Notre Dame hosted games in 2012 and 2013 (17-14 and 23-13 ND wins, respectively).
The series was originally set to be six games when it was announced in 2010. After Notre Dame entered its scheduling agreement with the ACC, it was chopped in half. Next year’s game will be the final one of the current agreement.
Notre Dame and BYU have played eight times before. The Irish took the first two games of a three game series from 1992-94, and won the first and third games of another three-game series in 2003-05. They hold a 6-2 all-time lead in the series.
The game completes a very strong schedule for Notre Dame. Here is the current slate:
- Sept. 3: at Ohio State
- Sept. 10: vs. Marshall
- Sept. 17: vs. Cal
- Sept. 24: at North Carolina
- Oct. 8: vs. BYU (Las Vegas)
- Oct. 15: vs. Stanford
- Oct. 22: vs. UNLV
- Nov. 5: vs. Clemson
- Nov. 12: vs. Navy (Baltimore)
- Nov. 26: at USC
The team also has games vs. Boston College and at Syracuse that have not yet been scheduled.
The game also completes BYU’s schedule:
- Sept. 3: at USF
- Sept. 10: vs. Baylor
- Sept. 17: at Oregon
- Sept. 24: vs. Wyoming
- Sept. 30: vs. Utah State
- Oct. 8: vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)
- Oct. 15: vs. Arkansas
- Oct. 22: at Liberty
- Nov. 5: at Boise State
- Nov. 19: vs. Dixie State
- Nov. 26 at Stanford
The Cougars also have an unscheduled home game against ECU on the docket to round things out.