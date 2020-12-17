Brian Kelly, Jack Swarbrick On Idea Of Notre Dame Joining ACC Full-Time

It is hard to argue against just how well one-year ACC membership has worked out for Notre Dame football this fall. The Fighting Irish are undefeated, including a big win over (Trevor Lawrence-less) Clemson, and are in good shape to make the College Football Playoff, even if they lose a close rematch.

The season has also been a ratings boon for Notre Dame’s partner NBC. According to ESPN, ratings for the team’s games are at the highest mark in 15 years, even without many historic rivals on the slate this year. Winning helps that, but Brian Kelly has taken the Fighting Irish to a BCS National Championship and a College Football Playoff berth in that timeframe.

So should Notre Dame and ACC tie the knot after this one year experiment? ESPN’s Andrea Adelson investigated the matter. It seemed very unlikely heading into this season, in which Notre Dame’s season in the league was treated as a matter of convenience for both sides. Now, with a season of data, it does look like it makes way more sense for the Fighting Irish than it might’ve a few months ago.

“If anything, the one-year football partnership between the Fighting Irish and the ACC could not have gone more perfectly for both sides,” Adelson writes. “Notre Dame went undefeated in the regular season; is ranked No. 2 and is well-positioned to play in the College Football Playoff; had its highest ratings on NBC in 15 years; and is getting ready to play for the first conference championship in school history.”

Brian Kelly says that independence is in Notre Dame’s “DNA,” but did seem pretty open to the idea of being an ACC program. He admitted to the advantages it provided this year.

“We got a matchup with the team that’s camped out in the playoffs with Clemson, so when you’re looking at your schedule and you know that Clemson’s on it and now you’ve gotten the opportunity to join the ACC, it obviously puts you in a pretty good position,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “You then start thinking, ‘OK, this could work out pretty nicely here.'” […] “You can talk all you want about being in a conference. But if you’re not, you really can’t talk firsthand about it,” Kelly said. “We can now, so it’s offered us a different perspective, there’s no doubt about it.” The coach added that this year’s arrangement brought positives (competing for the ACC championship) and negatives (missing traditional rivalries) that are still being weighed. “Those are the questions that Jack Swarbrick is entertaining at a higher level,” he continued. “If they come and ask my opinion, I would say that the ACC has been a great relationship for Notre Dame but independence has been something that is part of who we are in our DNA.”

Swarbrick, the school’s longtime AD, had kept far closer to the company line on the matter, saying last week that “the reasons that we value independence and [why] it continues to be a priority for us aren’t impacted by the positive experience of being in the ACC fully this year.”

Independence has its own perks, and is very important to a large segment of Notre Dame fans. The school’s $15 million per year NBC deal is obviously huge, and gives the school unprecedented dominion over a major network’s college football coverage. The school receives $7.9 million from the ACC media deal as well, though that is still less total than the league’s schools make per year. Adding Notre Dame to the fold would do wonders for the ACC’s overall perception, adding another true power to rival Clemson, as schools like Florida State, Miami, and Virginia Tech struggle to reach their ceilings. It would also potentially allow the league to renegotiate its media rights deals to include Notre Dame’s, and get closer to the incredible revenues that the Big Ten and SEC schools pull in annually.

An interesting note as the two sides move forward: the ACC’s next commissioner, Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips, was senior associate director of athletics for external affairs at Notre Dame from 2000-04. Convincing Swarbrick and Notre Dame to join the ACC as a full-member should be his top priority, and would be an absolute game-changer for the conference.

