Notre Dame AD Makes Decision On 2020 Stadium Capacity

Notre Dame is one of hundreds of universities trying to figure out how they’ll eventually reopen amid the ongoing pandemic.

But in the event that the football season manages to go on as normal (or at all), Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick has an idea of what the stadium capacity situation will be. At a recent fundraiser, Swarbrick stated that while they don’t know how many people they will be able to let into Notre Dame Stadium, it will not be at capacity.

“We haven’t gotten to the question of how big that audience is, but we won’t be at capacity,” Swarbrick said, via Rivals. “We’ll do something less than that and we’ll be very careful about maintaining social distance, how the facility works, how you enter it and exit it.”

Notre Dame Stadium has a capacity of over 77,000 and frequently sells out. But social distancing measures will almost assuredly take a chunk out of the number of fans who can come.

As of Tuesday, over 1,400 people in the state of Indiana have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is dealing with nearly 25,000 cases. Over 800 of those cases have come from St. Joseph County alone.

Whatever plans are ultimately put into effect for the 2020 college football season will make it different from any other year.

