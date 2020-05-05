Notre Dame AD Updates Status Of The Ireland Game

The 2020 college football season kicks off in just under four months – at least, that’s what schools around the country are hoping for.

An historic rivalry will be one of the first games played, if there is a season. Notre Dame and Navy are set to resume their long-standing rivalry on August 29.

Instead of playing in South Bend, however, the Fighting Irish and Midshipmen are scheduled to play the contest in Ireland. Aviva Stadium in Dublin is set to host the two programs in late summer.

Although there is uncertainty about if the college football season will start on time, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems confident. “We’re preparing as if we’ve going to play it,” Swarbrick said to Pete Sampson about the contest.

Jack Swarbrick says the Navy game in Ireland is still on the schedule. “We’re preparing as if we’re gonna play it." It’s worth noting the NFL pulled out of games in London and Mexico City this month. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 5, 2020

His comments align with what Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said nearly one month ago. “We’re going to play it,” he told ESPN‘s Heather Dinich.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly offered a more hesitant response, saying that the team is hopeful the game can move forward, but that there are “alternatives” set if not.

This would be the third game between the two sides in Ireland. They faced off in 1996 and 2012, both Notre Dame wins.