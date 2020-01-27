Notre Dame Adds Pac-12 Opponent To Future Schedule

Notre Dame football has a lot of history against teams from the Pac-12. USC and Stanford are two of their most famous rivalry foes. But the Fighting Irish intend to add another game against a West Coast foe on one of their future schedules.

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Notre Dame has added Cal as a home game opponent in 2022. Per FBSchedules.com, the game will be played on September 17.

The Notre Dame-Cal game will be the first meeting between the two schools in 55 years. Their last meeting came in 1967, with the Fighting Irish beating the Golden Bears 41-8 in South Bend.

To date, Notre Dame boasts a 4-0 record against Cal, with all four meetings coming between 1959 and 1967.

With the addition of Cal, Notre Dame now knows 10 of their opponents in 2022.

Notre Dame’s current 2022 schedule is as follows:

September 3 : at Ohio State

: at Ohio State September 10 : vs Marshall

: vs Marshall September 17 : vs Cal

: vs Cal October 15 : vs Stanford

: vs Stanford October 22 : at Navy

: at Navy November 5 : vs Clemson

: vs Clemson November 26 : at USC

: at USC TBD : vs Boston College

: vs Boston College TBD : at North Carolina

: at North Carolina TBD: at Syracuse

That’s a pretty brutal schedule just as it’s assembled right now. Ohio State and Clemson can potentially crush any College Football Playoff dreams they might have that year.

Fortunately for the Irish, it doesn’t look like they’ll need to go out west more than once.

What do you think of Notre Dame’s 2022 schedule now?