Notre Dame Announces Latest Results Of COVID-19 Testing

The University of Notre Dame announced earlier this week that it’ll move to online learning for the next two weeks in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Since the school has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few days, it’s only normal to worry about the football program and whether members of the team contracted the virus. On Thursday, the football team announced the results from its latest round of testing.

Notre Dame announced that a total of 232 tests were administered to its student-athletes. Out of all those tests, five student-athletes tested positive for the virus.

The Fighting Irish said the five student-athletes that tested positive are in isolation. There are also six student-athletes in quarantine right now due to contact tracing protocols.

Brian Kelly’s team will not practice today, as the university shared the following message in its statement: “In a continuing effort to provide a safe environment, Notre Dame Football will not practice Thursday and will administer an additional round of COVID-19 testing to student-athletes Friday morning.”

The Fighting Irish will return to practice when the medical staff recommends them to.

With Notre Dame’s season opener less than a month away, the timing of this COVID-19 outbreak couldn’t be any worse.

For now, Notre Dame’s main concern is keeping the virus under control. Even if the next two weeks of remote learning helps that cause, what will happen when students return to campus?