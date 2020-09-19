Notre Dame Announces Several Players Will Miss Today’s Game

Notre Dame will be without multiple defensive starters and several other key contributors for today’s game against South Florida.

In total, eight players are officially unavailable this afternoon, according to a statement from Notre Dame. One of them is star safety Kyle Hamilton, who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s season-opening win over Duke and whose absence isn’t unexpected.

However, joining Hamilton on the bench is starting cornerback TaRiq Bracy and Marist Liufau and Shayne Simon, who split duties at BUCK linebacker. Key reserve pass rusher Ovie Oghoufo also won’t play.

Offensively, the Irish will be without backup quarterback Brendon Clark, reserve running back Jahmir Smith and wide receiver Lawrence Keys. Keys also handles the punt returning chores for Notre Dame.

Besides Hamilton, no reason was provided for these late scratches.

Even without all of these players, Notre Dame should be able to handle USF today. The Irish are three-touchdown favorites over the Bulls.

We’ve seen crazy things happen when these teams meet before though, so nothing can be taken for granted.

Notre Dame and USF will kick off at 2:3o p.m. ET on USA Network. NBC is televising the third round of the U.S. Open all day today, so the Irish are left to play on the affiliate network.