Notre Dame Announces Update On Status Of Fall Semester

The University of Notre Dame officially announced this afternoon that it will welcome students back to campus for the fall 2020 semester the week of August 10.

Notre Dame previously canceled all academic and summer programming through the summer. However, the university will allow students back on campus two weeks earlier than scheduled in August and plans to finish the semester before Thanksgiving. Notre Dame will forego fall break to make that happen.

Additionally, Notre Dame announced its plan for handling COVID-19 once students are back on campus. It includes testing, contact tracing and quarantine/isolation guidelines, which will continue “throughout the semester and as long as necessary.”

“The plan — conceived for students, faculty and staff — will include comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces,” the release from the school reads. “As part of its planning, the University has identified facilities to isolate students who test positive and quarantine students who have been in close contact.”

Notre Dame’s decision to eliminate fall break in order to end the semester earlier and prepare for a potential COVID-19 outbreak in the early winter is similar to the move announced by South Carolina earlier today.

As for that exactly this announcement means for Fighting Irish football this fall, we’ll find out soon enough.

