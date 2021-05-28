Notre Dame, Arkansas Have Rescheduled Their Football Series

Notre Dame and Arkansas are two of the most historic programs in the college football world. But, after more than 250 seasons of combined play, the Fighting Irish and the Razorbacks have never faced off in a head-to-head matchup.

That fact was set to change in 2020 with the first ever scheduled matchup between the two programs. Unfortunately, the game was forced to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday afternoon, the Arkansas football official Twitter account shared a rescheduled date for last year’s missed matchup.

The Razorbacks will head to South Bend in September, 2028. The 2025 matchup that was originally scheduled along with the 2020 game will still take place in Fayetteville, AR.

The pandemic took away our trip to Notre Dame last year soooo let's do it in 2028! Hogs vs. Irish

📍 Fayetteville

📅 Sept. 27, 2025 Hogs AT Irish

📍 South Bend, Ind.

📅 Sept. 16, 2028 pic.twitter.com/8OrinZ0TvP — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) May 28, 2021

While these matchup are a good ways away, Notre Dame certainly seems to have an edge over the Razorbacks right now.

This past season, Arkansas finished sixth place in the SEC West with a disappointing 3-7 record. The Irish on the other hand cruised to a 10-2 record, logging their second College Football Playoff appearance in the past three years.

These scheduled games will be rare SEC regular-season matchups for Notre Dame. The last time the Irish played an SEC school in the regular season was when they took down Vanderbilt in 2018.

