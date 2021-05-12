Report: Notre Dame, Army Schedule 2024 Football Game

While Notre Dame and Navy have a historic rivalry dating back to 1927, the Fighting Irish have also played Army football a fair amount over the years. The two sides will resume that series pretty soon.

According to a report by Black Knight Nation, the two sides are set to meet in 2024. It is unclear where this game will take place. The last meeting between the two in 2016, a Shamrock Series game for the Fighting Irish, was played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Per the report, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is an option. Both programs have played fairly recent football games at that venue, and it is the most frequent site for games in the Notre Dame-Army series, with the last two iterations of Yankee Stadium hosting 23 total games between the two sides, most recently in 2010. It is a quick trip down the Hudson River for Army, while Notre Dame values its large New York City area alumni base that could come out for the game.

In 2016, Notre Dame blew out Army 44-6. That was right at the start of the recent uptick for the Army football program under Jeff Monken, with the team going 8-5 that season and winning the Heart of Texas Bowl.

#ArmyFootball, Notre Dame to meet in 2024https://t.co/MFu4ag4ejQ — Sal Interdonato (@salinterdonato) May 11, 2021

Army won 21 games over the following two seasons. After slipping to 5-8 in 2019, the Black Knights were impressive again in 2020, going 9-3.

Monken was up for the Kansas job, but the Jayhawks ultimately went with another solid program builder in New York State, Buffalo’s Lance Leipold. That is great news for Army, which snapped a 14-game losing streak in the Army-Navy Game in 2016, and has now taken four of the last five games from the Midshipmen.

Notre Dame is 39-8-4 all time against Army football.

