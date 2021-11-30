When a college football head coach abruptly leaves for another job, as Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly did tonight, things can get pretty messy.

Recruits and current players are often blindsided, and they aren’t the only ones. Usually, assistant coaches have no idea what is coming until it’s too late.

Take the case of the unnamed ND staff member who spoke with Matt Fortuna of The Athletic tonight, shortly after news broke that Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU.

The coach told Fortuna he found out about Kelly’s departure from reports on his phone while he was in the process of leaving a recruit’s house.

“The news broke when I walked out of the house, so I look like a f—–g a–hole,” the coach reportedly said.

This is usually how these things go, but Brian Kelly has ghosted everyone at Notre Dame. Just spoke to one assistant who saw reports on his phone tonight as he was exiting a recruit's home: "The news broke when I walked out of the house, so I look like a f—– a–hole." — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021

An awkward situation no doubt, and we can’t blame this assistant for getting angry. However, this is a pretty typical occurrence around this time of the year.

Coaches are often out on the road recruiting when they get a call or text to come back to campus. That means their head coach has either been fired, or is leaving for another job.

In Kelly’s case, it was the latter option.