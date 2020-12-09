Notre Dame’s Athletic Director Trolls The Big Ten, Pac-12

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick couldn’t resist poking some fun at the Big Ten, Pac-12 and College Football Playoff committee on Wednesday.

In the past, there have been questions asked about how the committee would view an independent Notre Dame team that had only played 12 games vs. teams from conferences who have played 13, including a conference title game. The Irish have never appeared in a conference championship in the past.

That has changed this year, with Notre Dame playing as a member of the ACC due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACC has gotten in essentially a full slate of games, unlike the Big Ten and Pac-12, which have played significantly less.

With the case being made for a 6-0 Big Ten champion Ohio State team being worthy of a spot in the playoff, Swarbrick dropped some tongue-in-cheek comments on a teleconference today.

“Of course as we move forward I’m thrilled to know that it may not be that important whether you continue to play 12 or 13 games. Insert smile here,” Swarbrick said, via Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

Swarbrick says that he knows the CFP committee will take everything into account, and that it's good to know that extenuating circumstances will be accounted for, etc., this year and future years. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 9, 2020

Notre Dame will get its first crack at a conference championship on Saturday, December 19 when the Irish take on Clemson in Charlotte. The two teams met at Notre Dame in November, with the Irish registering a thrilling overtime win.

Kickoff for the ACC Championship Game is set for 4 p.m. ET on ABC.