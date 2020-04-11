Notre Dame Basketball Lands Transfer Guard Trey Wertz

Notre Dame has landed one of the more sought after transfer guards in the country.

Santa Cruz guard Trey Wertz has committed to the Fighting Irish, per his personal announcement on Twitter. The 6-foot-4 transfer chose Notre Dame over three other finalists including Arizona, Butler and North Carolina.

Beating out programs like UNC and Arizona is no easy task. This is a massive recruiting victory for Mike Brey and the Fighting Irish.

As NCAA rules currently stand, Wertz will have to sit out the 2020 season. But an upcoming vote for a one-time transfer player exception could allow the transfer guard to play in 2020 if the majority votes for the approval of the proposed rule. Wertz’ transfer announcement can be found below:

Wertz was a productive, all-around player for Santa Clara the past two seasons. The 6-foot-4 guard started 58 of 60 games, averaging 12 points per game. Just last year, Wertz averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Wertz provides plenty of intrigue for the Notre Dame back-court. The former Santa Clara guard is a consistent, 40 percent three-point shooter, giving the Fighting Irish a reliable threat from behind the perimeter.

It’s still unclear if Wertz will be able to suit up for the Fighting Irish next season. But Notre Dame has part of its future back-court solidified with the transfer guard in the fold.