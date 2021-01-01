Brian Kelly Facing Criticism For His Decisions Against Alabama

A lot has been said about Notre Dame’s need to play aggressive football and take some chances against Alabama tonight. So far, that hasn’t really been the case for Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish.

On the second drive of the game, Notre Dame drew up a designed run on 3rd-and-7 that went for just two yards. The call would have made some sense if the Irish intended to go for it on 4th down from their own 44, down 7-0 after an easy Alabama first drive touchdown, but instead Kelly opted to punt.

Two drives later, down 21-7, Notre Dame faced a 4th-and-8 from basically the same spot on the field. Once again, the Fighting Irish kicked it away, hoping to play the field position game.

For all of the discussion of Kelly’s plans to take some shots, he has been pretty conservative. Notre Dame fans and those just hoping for a more competitive game haven’t been thrilled with his decision making thus far.

Broadcast; “Brian Kelly is willing to go for it on 4th down” Brian Kelly: let’s punt even though we clearly can’t stop Bamas offense — Malcolm Sad and not well (@vcmusictheory) January 1, 2021

WTF. How do you punt that ball there Brian Kelly!! — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) January 1, 2021

It seems obvious, but you really can’t beat Alabama playing a conservative field position game. Notre Dame actually got a great result on one of its punts, pinning the Tide back at their own three yard line. Najee Harris ran for 15 yards on the field play, and 53 yards later in the drive, with Mac Jones completing all three passes on the drive for a total of 29 yards, including a 12-yarder to Jahleel Billingsley for a touchdown.

Rarely has a 97-yard drive looked so easy.

Even though the punt worked out for Notre Dame, Brian Kelly punting on fourth-and-5 on his own 44-yard line is a terrible decision. You're going to need to employ a high-risk, high-reward strategy if you're going to have any hope of beating Alabama. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 1, 2021

I thought Brian Kelly was going to go for it on 4th down? Another punt. Will be 28-7 in 1:46. — Chili King (@dms66) January 1, 2021

Notre Dame has flashed some life on offense. Ian Book and company won’t be able to keep up with Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, and the Alabama offense with how the game has gone thus far though. They need to limit Alabama’s opportunity and take some swings, or this may very well go down as yet another ugly loss for the Fighting Irish in a BCS/New Year’s Six game.