Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman mentioned the Ohio State University in an interview during the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Freeman played at Ohio State and loved his experience there. But now he coaches at Notre Dame. There’s a good chance he’ll have to recruit head-to-head with the Buckeyes plenty of times in coming years. In such a scenario, he’s not going to bad mouth Ohio State.

Instead, Freeman is going to sell Notre Dame and all it offers when meeting with recruits.

“I loved my time at Ohio State, and wouldn’t be here if I didn’t spend that time there,” Freeman said. “But we believe that Notre Dame offers you something that nowhere else in the country can give you.

“That’s the opportunity to win a national championship, to be developed to be an NFL draft pick and to join a network from this degree that you can earn from this place that will set you up for the rest of your life.”

Mentioning Ohio State in any capacity is probably a bad idea for Marcus Freeman. It won’t help him in the recruiting world.

It’s also worth mentioning Ohio State is the far-more successful program as of late. Notre Dame hasn’t even won a major bowl game since 1994.

The Fighting Irish are poised for success with Freeman at the helm. But it’s going to take a few years of immense success before Freeman can even compare Notre Dame to Ohio State.