Notre Dame Commit Reveals He Believes The Earth Is Flat

Kyrie Irving has generated several headlines over the years for saying that he believes Earth is flat. Well, it turns out he isn’t the only athlete that finds this theory to be true.

Notre Dame recruit Xavier Watts answered a series of questions that included his own NFL player comparison, the moment he knew he was going to South Bend and his most controversial opinion.

Watts is the No. 75 wide receiver and No. 2 recruit from Nebraska in his class, per 247Sports.

The three-star recruit from Burke High School revealed that his most controversial opinion is that he is a believer in the flat-Earth theory.

From Notre Dame Insider:

“The Earth is flat. It just doesn’t make any sense to me that the world is round.”

It’s not the most outlandish take in the world, especially since other athletes have reiterated Watts’ words.

Regardless of whether you agree with Watts or not, it’s clear that he doesn’t mind going against the grain. After all, the majority of people believe Earth is round.

While the Fighting Irish certainly have to appreciate Watts’ charisma, the coaching staff really can’t wait to see how he performs on the field next fall.

[Notre Dame Insider]