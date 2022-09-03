Notre Dame Could Be Without Key Player vs. Ohio State

With kickoff roughly seven hours away, Notre Dame may have to take the field against Ohio State without a key member of its offensive line.

Starting left guard Jarrett Patterson is currently dealing with a foot sprain. He's considered a game-time decision for this Saturday's contest.

ESPN's Pete Thamel said Patterson's status for Week 1 is truly set at 50-50.

Patterson suffered a foot sprain two weeks ago. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman provided an update on the fifth-year senior earlier this week.

“He didn’t do the entire practice the past two days, but he did some of practice,” Freeman said, via On3. “He got some scout team reps and did a couple team reps. He’s still questionable. We still have a good amount of time before Saturday evening.”

If Patterson is unable to suit up for this Saturday's game, Notre Dame will have to start either Rocco Spindler or Andrew Kristofic at left guard.

Notre Dame should have an update on Patterson as we inch closer to kickoff