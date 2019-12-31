After two strong seasons for the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman is entering the 2020 NFL Draft, he announced Monday night.

Gilman transferred to Notre Dame after playing his freshman season at Navy in 2016. After sitting out the 2017 campaign, he became one of Notre Dame’s most indispensable defenders over the last two years.

After recording 95 tackles (including a program bowl record 19 against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl), three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2018, Gilman compiled 74 tops to go along with three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception this fall.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety was one of seven Irish captains in 2019.

Gilman’s announcement comes one day after Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book announced he’ll be returning to school next season.

Notre Dame capped off an 11-2 season with a 33-9 domination of Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday. The victory was the fifth bowl win in nine tries for Brian Kelly in his decade in South Bend.

Notre Dame has gone 33-6 over the last three seasons, the program’s best three-year stretch since a 31-5 run from 1991-93. Under Kelly, the Irish have won double-digit games in four of the last five seasons.