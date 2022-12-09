Notre Dame Fans Are Furious At Mackey Award 'Snub'

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Stadium on October 2, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Tonight is the annual Home Depot College Football Awards Show, where the top players in the country are recognized for their efforts.

Each year, voters are asked to pick the nation's top tight end for the John Mackey Award. For 2022, they chose Georgia's Brock Bowers.

Bowers is an incredible talent, but Notre Dame fans and media are in a bit of an uproar. They can't understand how Fighting Irish star Michael Mayer wasn't selected as the winner.

"The NCAA is aware Michael Mayer plays tight end, correct?" one fan asked.

"What an absolute joke. These awards are useless," added Notre Dame writer Bryan Driskell.

"Don’t get me wrong Brock Bowers is great but statistically he wasn’t better than Michael Mayer this year," said FanSided's Notre Dame site. "His blocking wasn’t better. He’s not graded higher. Am I missing something?"

Notre Dame has earned a reputation as Tight End U. over the years, and as many quality players as the Irish have churned out at the position, Mayer is arguably the best.

He finished his three-year career with 180 receptions, 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, and this year managed to post a 67-809-9 receiving line despite occasionally shaky quarterback play and being the focal point of opposing defenses.

Mayer is probably disappointed not to win the Mackey Award, but don't worry too much for him. Come April, he still should hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft.