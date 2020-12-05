Notre Dame Fans Are Pushing Ian Book For The Heisman

Ian Book and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rebounded from a slow start against Syracuse to put together a confident offensive display on Saturday. The No. 2 ranked team in the country dealt with the Orange in the middle two quarters and appears to be headed for a perfect 10-0 start.

As Fighting Irish fans watched this weekend’s game, cries rang out to consider Book as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Late in the fourth quarter, the senior quarterback totaled over 300 yards of total offense and scored five total touchdowns. Book impressed again on the ground, breaking two lengthy rushing score in Saturday’s game.

Now a three year starter for Notre Dame, the senior quarterback has shown notable improvement in each of his seasons under center. Book really established himself as one of the game’s brightest leaders in 2019 with over 3,000 yards through the air and 34 passing touchdowns. The Fighting Irish went 11-2 last year after making the College Football Playoff in 2018.

This season, Book threw for 2,096 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception going into Saturday’s win. He also added on 412 yards and six scores on the ground.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… Ian Book deserves to be FIRMLY in the Heisman conversation 21-of-29 for 252 yards and three touchdowns at the half ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/JKq3goJo4C — Feels like ‘88 (@BarstoolIrish) December 5, 2020

Although Book has had a great year, naming him as a Heisman candidate might be a reach. Other quarterbacks, including Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask have put up outlandish numbers and won games in 2020. The Notre Dame leader might be having a great year but sometimes, that’s just not good enough.

As the Fighting Irish head to 10-0, Book controls Notre Dame’s destiny for the postseason. Brian Kelly knocked off ACC foe Clemson earlier this season, giving his group the upper hand in the early rankings.

Book will undoubtedly have to carry the Irish if the program wants to get back into College Football Playoff. With no regular season games remaining, it’s expected that Notre Dame will return to the field in two weeks in the ACC Championship Game.