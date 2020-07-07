Notre Dame football is the latest program to announce the results of its recent testing for COVID-19, and the news is positive.

According to a statement from ND, all 103 football players who were tested last Wednesday were negative for coronavirus. The one athlete who initially tested positive back on June 18 has recovered and returned to workouts.

In total, since allowing players and staffers back on campus, Notre Dame has tested 252 members of its football program, with only one positive test.

Now, we’re still waiting on final decisions to be made regarding the 2020 college football season. But right now, things are looking pretty good on the Irish’s end.

Notre Dame was originally slated to open up the 2020 season against Navy in Ireland on August 29. However, due to travel concerns related to COVID-19, the game has been shifted to Annapolis on September 5.

Notre Dame’s first home football game is set for September 12 against Arkansas. Right now though, the powers that be around the nation must decide if there will be a season played this fall at all.

There’s a chance the games could be moved to the spring, or teams will play conference-only slates this fall. If the latter happens, it will be interesting to see how Notre Dame handles things, considering the Fighting Irish compete independently.