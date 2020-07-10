On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that it will only play conference games this upcoming season. If other conferences follow in the Big Ten’s footsteps, where would that leave Notre Dame? Many fans are speculating about a potential move to the ACC.

ACC commissioner John Swofford said the conference will “likely” include the Fighting Irish if it officially adopts a conference-only schedule this fall. This is due to the fact that Notre Dame already has six ACC opponents on its 2020 schedule.

Notre Dame have remained independent when it comes to football, but its basketball team moved to the ACC back in 2013. So there is definitely a strong possibility we’ll see the Fighting Irish play football in the ACC at some point, if the school is ever compelled to join a conference. However, it has to come at a price.

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe was recently asked about Notre Dame potentially being a part of the ACC’s conference-only schedule this fall. He made it clear that Notre Dame can’t just join the conference for free, saying “If they’re willing to share their money, sure. But you don’t get something for nothing.”

The Fighting Irish are one of the most profitable teams in all of college football. Adding a program of that pedigree would only strengthen the ACC.

On the other hand, the ACC doesn’t have to rescue Notre Dame during these times. If they decide to adopt the program for the 2020 season, the ACC needs to make some type of profit due to the TV deals that come with the Fighting Irish.

