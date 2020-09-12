Photo Shows What Notre Dame’s Crowd Looks Like Today

Many college football teams will not have fans in the stands for the first few weeks of the season, if not the entire year. Notre Dame football is giving it a try, with 20-percent capacity for today’s game.

That puts the mark at about 15-16,000 people in attendance for today’s season opener in South Bend. The Fighting Irish face Duke, in what is technically the first ever conference game for the program.

Notre Dame football is a member of the ACC for the season, with all that has gone on in college football this season. With the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing their seasons, Notre Dame’s schedule was set to be decimated with all of those teams gone, but the ACC threw the partial member a lifeline for the season.

The Fighting Irish and Blue Devils kicked off at Notre Dame Stadium a few minutes ago. Duke is on the board early, with a field goal to go up 3-0. Here is what the stands looked like minutes before kickoff.

A picture of the socially-distanced crowd at Notre Dame Stadium. Not everyone doing it as well as the band but not bad. pic.twitter.com/XRHsDBYn3Y — Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) September 12, 2020

It does look like things are relatively spread out, especially as far as football games are concerned. Whether schools should have fans in the stands at all, given the public health crisis, is a fair debate of course.

Notre Dame will play at home again next week against South Florida, the team’s lone non-ACC game this year. They travel for the first time on Sept. 26, with a trip down to Wake Forest. That game, which was supposed to be played in Charlotte, will now be in Winston-Salem.

It promises to be a strange one, but college football season is here.

[Dylan Sinn]