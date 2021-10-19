Notre Dame Quarterback Announces He’s Entering Transfer Portal

Brendon Clark joined the Notre Dame football program as a member of the 2019 class. After two-plus seasons as a backup, he’s opting to leave South Bend.

Clark took to Twitter to announced that he is entering the transfer portal, with the intentions of leaving the program. He has not appeared in a game this year, and has played in four games over the last two seasons with Notre Dame, completing 2-of-four passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, and adding 33 yards on the ground.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Kelly and the entire Notre Dame coaching staff for the opportunity to play football and go to school at such a prestigious university. I am beyond grateful for the experience, and for the relationships that have been built over the past few years.

“However, it is in my best interest that I enter my name into the transfer portal. I am looking forward to this new journey, but I will always appreciate my time here in South Bend.”

The move is not a major surprise, as Clark appears to be behind three other Notre Dame quarterbacks based on playing time this season. Jack Coan leads the way with 161 pass attempts this season, followed by Drew Pyne (30) and Tyler Buchner (20). Clark has not appeared in a 2021 game.

Clark, a Virginia native, initially committed to Wake Forest, before decommitting and choosing the Fighting Irish. Clemson and Tennessee were also involved in his recruitment.

He was a three-star player, per 247Sports, ranked No. 521 in the country, and No. 21 among pro-style passers in the 2019 class.

We’ll see how much interest he has now that he’s hitting the open market once again.