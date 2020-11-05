Todd McShay Believes Notre Dame Has 1 ‘Glaring Weakness’

Notre Dame football has a huge opportunity this weekend. The Fighting Irish can take control of the ACC race with a win over Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers are undoubtedly the best team in the conference. However, with Trevor Lawrence out due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will get his second start.

The former five-star is very young, but he looks the part of a future star. Last week, he was 30-for-41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback win over Boston College.

ESPN’s college football and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks the biggest concern for Notre Dame, however, is on the other side of the ball. He compliments quarterback Ian Book, but says that the Fighting Irish don’t have a robust downfield passing attack, which will be an issue on Saturday.

ESPN's Todd McShay will be watching to see how Notre Dame can overcome its "glaring weakness" Saturday night against Clemson.

“I think the more interesting part here is: what does Notre Dame do to overcome its only real weakness,” McShay said on College Football Live this week, per 247Sports. “I had them live two weeks ago against Pitt and they played great. But it’s very obvious studying them on tape, they don’t have a vertical game, they don’t have speed on the perimeter in the passing game. Ian Book is a competitive, tough running quarterback and a guy who can make some big throws.

“They run the ball well, they have very good defense, they play good on special teams, but the lack of that vertical passing game is gonna open up things for Brent Venables, the defensive coordinator for Clemson, in terms of bring safeties down, cheating against the run a little bit and being able to spy Book and limit some of that quarterback run aspect that has been so important in their game. So how they overcome that is gonna be really interesting to watch. Of either of these two teams, that is the one weakness that’s glaring when you study the tape.”

The pressure is definitely on Notre Dame football this weekend. If Clemson loses without Lawrence, but runs the table and wins an ACC title rematch, they will likely the benefit of the doubt. The Fighting Irish’s College Football Playoff hopes will plummet if they lose this one.