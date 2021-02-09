Notre Dame football will go toe-to-toe with one of college football’s biggest brands 10 years from now.

The Fighting Irish have scheduled a non-conference home-and-home series with the Florida Gators, per college football insider Adam Rittenberg.

The first game of the series will take place in 2031 in South Bend. The second will head to Gainesville at The Swamp in 2032.

Notre Dame and Florida have met just once before on the gridiron. The two prominent programs played in the 1992 Sugar Bowl, where the Fighting Irish upset the Gators 39-28.

#NotreDame and #Florida announce home-and-home series for 2031 (South Bend) and 2032 (Gainesville). Obviously a long way off but good to see. Will be stunning to see Florida playing in a northern state in November 2031. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 9, 2021

Assuming both Brian Kelly and Dan Mullen are still with their respective programs (which is highly unlikely), the home-and-home series will pair two of the more well-known college coaches against each other.

Kelly’s led the Fighting Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances since the playoff’s commencement back in 2015. Both games have ended in blowouts.

Just this past season, Notre Dame football fell victim to what some considered one of the best college football teams in history – the Alabama Crimson Tide. Still, the 2020 season was a great building block for the Fighting Irish, who should be in the mix for the CFP each and every year as long as Kelly’s in South Bend.

Mullen’s Gators, meanwhile, fell apart to end the 2020 season. Following an 8-1 start to the season, Florida ended on a three-game losing streak at the hands of LSU, Alabama and a blowout defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl.

Both Notre Dame and Florida should be in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth in 2021. Fast forward to 2031 and the two teams will meet on the gridiron in South Bend.