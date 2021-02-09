The Spun

Notre Dame Football Schedules Massive Non-Conference Series

Notre Dame cheerleader waves a flag at the College Football Playoff semifinal.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleader waves a flag during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Notre Dame football will go toe-to-toe with one of college football’s biggest brands 10 years from now.

The Fighting Irish have scheduled a non-conference home-and-home series with the Florida Gators, per college football insider Adam Rittenberg.

The first game of the series will take place in 2031 in South Bend. The second will head to Gainesville at The Swamp in 2032.

Notre Dame and Florida have met just once before on the gridiron. The two prominent programs played in the 1992 Sugar Bowl, where the Fighting Irish upset the Gators 39-28.

Assuming both Brian Kelly and Dan Mullen are still with their respective programs (which is highly unlikely), the home-and-home series will pair two of the more well-known college coaches against each other.

Kelly’s led the Fighting Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances since the playoff’s commencement back in 2015. Both games have ended in blowouts.

Just this past season, Notre Dame football fell victim to what some considered one of the best college football teams in history – the Alabama Crimson Tide. Still, the 2020 season was a great building block for the Fighting Irish, who should be in the mix for the CFP each and every year as long as Kelly’s in South Bend.

Mullen’s Gators, meanwhile, fell apart to end the 2020 season. Following an 8-1 start to the season, Florida ended on a three-game losing streak at the hands of LSU, Alabama and a blowout defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl.

Both Notre Dame and Florida should be in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth in 2021. Fast forward to 2031 and the two teams will meet on the gridiron in South Bend.


