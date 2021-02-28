Notre Dame Football Releases Statement On Louis Nix

Tragic news struck the Notre Dame football program this weekend, as former defensive lineman Louis Nix has been found dead.

Nix, who had been reported missing earlier this week, was found dead on Saturday. He was 29 years old.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood. Forever in our hearts, Big Lou,” the Notre Dame football program said on Sunday morning.

Nix was reported missing by his family on Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 8 p.m. E.T. Saturday that Nix had been located.

The former Fighting Irish standout played at Notre Dame for three seasons before leaving for the NFL. He was a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Nix spent time on the Texans and Giants, along with the practice squads in Washington and Jacksonville.

From Notre Dame:

Following his All-American junior season, Nix entered his senior year on both the Maxwell and Bednarik Award Watch Lists. In his final season in South Bend, Nix started each of the first seven games in 2013, but then played (and started) only one of the final six games due to a knee injury. He recorded 27 tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage, and added a pair of pass breakups. Affectionately known as “Irish Chocolate” or “Big Lou,” Nix had a breakout sophomore season after not seeing any game action as a freshman in 2010. In his second season playing for the Irish, he started 11-of-13 games at nose guard, collecting 45 tackles, including 4.5 tackles-for-loss.

Rest in peace, Louis.