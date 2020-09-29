Notre Dame Football Makes A Change To Pregame Routine

Notre Dame is set to resume practice this week after the football program was rocked by 18 positive COVID-19 tests.

The results came following the team’s game against USF on September 19. In all 25 players were placed into isolation while 14 others were put into quarantine.

Head coach Brian Kelly told ESPN the positive tests stemmed from two events surrounding the game against South Florida. Those are: the team reportedly had a pre-game meal together and one threw player up on the sideline during the game and was treated for dehydration

This week, Kelly said the pregame meal was out of the ordinary. Up until that point the Fighting Irish did not have a meal where everyone sat down together.

Here’s more from ESPN:

“Throughout our entire time together, we had not had one meal where we sat down together,” Kelly said. “Everything was grab and go. We get into our game situation where we have pregame meal together, and that cost us. Big. We had somebody who was asymptomatic, and it spread like wildfire throughout our meeting area where we were eating and then it got guys in contact tracing.”

After the outbreak, Kelly said the team will be changing how they conduct the pre-game meal moving forward.

The team will reportedly eat at a convention center that has large ballrooms where it’s easier for the players to socially distance.