Brian Kelly Shares Update On Notre Dame’s 2020 Schedule

Notre Dame was set to have one of the most unique schedules in college football this fall, with numerous games in NFL and other pro stadiums. Given the current public health concerns, many of those locations could be changing.

Notre Dame was set for a “Week Zero” opener against rival Navy in Dublin, Ireland. That has already been altered. The game is being bumped back to Week 1, and will be played in Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Another game set for a neutral site has been under scrutiny. The Oct. 3 game against Wisconsin is set to be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The follow-up game is scheduled for 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy recently denied reports that the game was being moved to Notre Dame Stadium.

Brian Kelly appears to be lending more credence to that report though. During an appearance with Mike Tirico, Kelly says that the program is exploring games back to campus. That doesn’t just go for the Wisconsin game, which would move to Madison for next year if the Lambeau game is relocated.

Brian Kelly, on Mike Tirico’s show, says that Notre Dame is exploring moving games from NFL stadiums back on campus. He references games against Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. Moving Wisconsin to campus would mean Notre Dame, for what it’s worth. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 9, 2020

As Pete Sampson notes, four games are currently scheduled for NFL stadiums. One—the game at Pitt—probably shouldn’t be listed here, as Heinz Field is Pitt’s home stadium.

The others would make sense though. Georgia Tech is scheduled to host Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium rather than their on-campus Bobby Dodd Stadium. Notre Dame and Wake Forest are set to play in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

Unnecessary travel to an NFL stadium doesn’t make a ton of sense this fall though, especially if fan attendance will be very limited for college football games in 2020.