Notre Dame Football Player Calls Out Responses To BLM Post

Notre Dame football’s official Twitter account published a Black Lives Matter tweet on Tuesday.

“Keep the conversation going,” read the tweet, which featured an image of a player in a BLM shirt raising his fist.

While social media is not a representation of Notre Dame’s fan base, some of the responses to the post were highly critical.

“So when did ND football become anti police? I’ve been a season ticket holder for 12 years. I’m done,” one fan wrote.

“I have been waiting for a reason to stop being a fan since Bob Davie, well now it has come. Lame crowd, tailgating destroyed, pricing unacceptable. Y’all have broke my heart and you can stick it,” another fan added.

Notre Dame football player Shaun Crawford called out some of the responses to the post.

“I’ve seen it all smh… the comments don’t reflect this university but they do reflect why we are speaking up for love, peace, AND equality! Keep pushing the standard,” he wrote.

Not every response to the post was critical, though.

“I’m actually shocked at the haters on here!! Yes, all lives matter, but none of us who are white have any idea what it’s like to be racially profiled because of the color of our skin!!” one fan wrote.

“Thank you Notre Dame for supporting not only your Black Athletes but also the large Black population in South Bend. All lives WONT matter until #BlackLivesMatter,” another fan said.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sept. 12 against Duke.