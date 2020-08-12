3 Notre Dame Football Players Medically Disqualified

Three Notre Dame football players will not be in action when the team returns to the field this fall. Running back Trevor Speights, wide receiver Isaiah Robertson, and offensive lineman Cole Mabry have all been medically disqualified. All three players will have their scholarships honored for the season.

Speights is the biggest blow to the Fighting Irish for the coming season. The veteran running back was one of many players to transfer from Stanford over the past season. He joined Notre Dame as a graduate transfer, after missing all of 2019 due to injury.

In 20 games between his sophomore and junior seasons for the Cardinal, he put up 95 carries for 363 yards and one touchdown. The team’s top returning rusher among running backs is Jahmir Smith, who had 180 yards, while C’Bo Flemister was right behind him with 162 yards and five touchdowns—second most on the team last year. Quarterback Ian Book and wide receiver Braden Lenzy both rushed for more yards last season than any Notre Dame running back on the returning roster, so there’s a good chance Trevor Speights would’ve factored in.

Robertson and Mabry were reserves on the depth chart. Robertson did not play in 2019, and missed the team’s one spring practice for academic reasons. Mabry played in his only game for Notre Dame last season, against New Mexico.

Notre Dame football is gearing up for a season unlike anything we’ve seen before. As the ongoing public health crisis rocks college football as a whole, the Fighting Irish will be members of the ACC for the season.

The ACC has announced a 10-game conference schedule, along with the option for one non-conference game. In the league, ND is set to open vs. Duke on Sept. 12, with home dates against Florida State, Louisville, Clemson, and Syracuse, and trips to Pitt, Georgia Tech, Boston College, and North Carolina. The team also has a game against Wake Forest scheduled in Charlotte. It is unclear if that will be moved to the Demon Deacons’ home stadium, given the situation.

So far, Notre Dame has not announced whether it will fill that non-conference spot. Western Michigan and Wisconsin were supposed to be on the slate, but have since been removed with the MAC and Big Ten cancelling fall football. Notre Dame’s annual game with Navy was slated for Ireland, and then moved to Annapolis, but it now up in the air. Navy has signaled that it intends to play football this fall, even if it only plays the Army-Navy Game.

