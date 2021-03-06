New Jersey quarterback Steve Angeli, a star for the storied program at Bergen Catholic, isn’t the highest profile recruit in the country. However, Brian Kelly and his Notre Dame football staff identified him early, and on Thursday, he pulled the trigger.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have him as a three-star recruit, ranked No. 375 overall in the country. He’s the No. 16 pro-style quarterback and No. 4 player in the state of New Jersey. Rivals is more bullish on him, giving him four stars, and the No. 13 positional ranking.

Notre Dame prioritized him early, making him one of their first two quarterback offers in the 2022 cycle. Just under a year out from National Signing Day 2022, he made his choice, over offers from the likes of Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, and Syracuse. His offer list is definitely more indicative of a blue-chip recruit than some of these early rankings, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he made that jump before this recruiting cycle is out.

He is the eighth player to commit to the Fighting Irish in this recruiting class so far. The group is currently ranked seventh in the nation, per 247.

In six games this fall, Steve Angeli completed 68-of-115 passes for 919 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, and added three touchdowns on the ground. It was his first year as starter at Bergen Catholic.

Among those who ultimately helped him make his decision: fellow New Jerseyan and former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush. Via ND Insider:

He knew the trio of current Irish players from Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep: defensive linemen Jayson and Justin Ademilola and linebacker Shayne Simon. Angeli’s older brother Nick, who went on to play defensive line at Fordham, was teammates with former Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush at St. Peter’s Prep. Nick Angeli also played youth football with former Notre Dame All-American offensive guard Quenton Nelson. Steve Angeli heard from Nelson during his recruitment and described Wimbush as a huge help for giving him an inside look at what it’s like to play for Rees and head coach Brian Kelly. “Everything that coach Rees has done and some stuff that coach Rees maybe wouldn’t brag about himself, Brandon would tell me,” Angeli said. “It was great to get a person that I’ve known for almost all my football life being on the sidelines with him and my brother when he was in high school. He really helped me understand how special of a place Notre Dame was.”

“I knew that in my heart Notre Dame was the place I wanted to be and the people and coaches that I wanted to be around,” Angeli told the website on Friday.

“When the dead period got pushed back again and dominoes started to fall obviously, what else was I really waiting for?” he added. With that mindset, he pulled the trigger on this huge decision on Thursday, and became the first quarterback to join Notre Dame’s 2022 class.