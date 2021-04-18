Longtime Notre Dame football reporter and writer Lou Somogyi has tragically passed away, BlueandGold.com announced on Sunday.

Somogyi, the senior editor of Blue & Gold Illustrated, was 58 years old. According to BGI, he passed away of a heart attack after playing tennis Saturday morning.

Somogyi had chronicled Fighting Irish football for decades and had earned a reputation as someone with an unmatched historical knowledge of the storied program.

“Lou was the best writer/reporter combination we have ever had the privilege to work with,” said Blue & Gold publisher Stu Coman. “His knowledge of Notre Dame sports was unmatched, his work ethic was extraordinary, his care for Blue & Gold Illustrated and BlueandGold.com was always at the highest level, and his character was impeccable. By every measure, he was a five-star employee.”

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shared his condolences for Somogyi on Twitter Sunday morning.

“We will miss Lou’s unmatched love of Notre Dame Football Tradition and History. I will miss him correcting us all on facts regarding ND Football,” Kelly said. “Mostly, we will simply miss his kind and gracious way. Gone too soon. Rest easy Lou, Our Lady is at your side! Blue and Gold forever!”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Somogyi’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.