Notre Dame Football Schedule Announcement Going Viral

On Wednesday, Notre Dame unveiled its official schedule for the 2023 season.

Notre Dame will kick things off against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Then, Marcus Freeman's squad will face Tennessee State at home.

Once the Fighting Irish get past their second game of the season, their schedule really heats up.

Notre Dame will face NC State, Central Michigan, Ohio State and Duke to close out September.

As for October, Notre Dame has Louisville, USC and Pittsburgh on its schedule. The November schedule, meanwhile, features games against Clemson, Wake Forest and Stanford.

The official schedule announcement from Notre Dame went viral on social media. The Fighting Irish used an interesting graphic to say the least.

Notre Dame went 9-4 in Freeman's first year at the helm. It was an impressive turnaround after starting the season with back-to-back losses.

With Sam Hartman on the roster for the 2023 season, Notre Dame should be considered a College Football Playoff contender this fall.