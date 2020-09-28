Notre Dame football’s latest round of program-wide COVID-19 testing did not yield the results the Irish were hoping for.

After having its scheduled game against Wake Forest last weekend postponed due to several positive tests, Notre Dame is reporting 18 new cases within its program from its latest round of testing. That makes 25 players currently in isolation and 14 more quarantining due to contact tracing.

Not a great couple of weeks for a program that had done well this summer to keep COVID-19 at bay. It appears that the Fighting Irish ran into problems once school started up.

Notre Dame has a scheduled bye week this upcoming weekend, with its next game slated for October 10 against Florida State. According to Irish Breakdown, that game is still on tap to be played.

September 28 – Testing Update pic.twitter.com/fubn0Dc0qD — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 28, 2020

Most importantly, we hope all of the players who are currently positive bounce back and make complete and speedy recoveries. Health is paramount to anything else.

Because of the open date on Saturday, Notre Dame doesn’t have to worry about having another game moved due to COVID-19. However, this situation does show how things can change quickly during this pandemic.

Currently, Notre Dame football is 2-0 and ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll.