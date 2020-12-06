Brian Kelly Sums Up His Thoughts On Notre Dame’s 10-0 Start

Notre Dame got a tough challenge from Syracuse for much of the first half of today’s game, but the No. 2 Fighting Irish took home a comfortable 45-21 win.

Brian Kelly has led Notre Dame to a BCS National Championship Game and a College Football Playoff berth. Still, this may be his best team in South Bend. After the game today, he opened up about how proud he is of this group in particular. Over the last four years, the Fighting Irish are an incredible 25-1 at home, with the last loss at Notre Dame Stadium coming against Georgia on September 9, 2017.

“I think it’s a culmination. I don’t know if this one is going to be the singular one that we put out there, but I think it’s the entire year,” Kelly said after Saturday’s win, per 247Sports.

“If we look at the entire season, this one is obviously special. Our guys and what they overcame this season to go undefeated and over four years to go 25-1 is just an incredibly consistent performance week in and week out.”

With a win today, the Notre Dame Senior class will have four straight 10 win seasons. 43-6 overall record, 25-1 at home. Who would've ever thought these numbers were possible after 2016. Incredible job by Brian Kelly and the entire #NotreDame football program. pic.twitter.com/kZW5HlTtVd — IrishFaninMD (@IrishFanInMD) December 5, 2020

This season has been a challenging one for every team. Many have brought up how this year in sports may be more about determination and will than raw talent all of the time, and winning championships in 2020 has a ton to do with leadership and players making sure to take care off the field.

Notre Dame obviously has plenty of leadership with this impressive senior class, led by Ian Book. It was also a big day for him, as he becomes the winningest starting quarterback in program history, at 30 games, passing Brady Quinn.

Notre Dame football will play in the ACC Championship Game after a week off, likely against the Clemson Tigers. Notre Dame beat Clemson at home earlier in the season, though that game was played without presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. We’re in for a treat if we get that huge rematch, with significant College Football Playoff ramifications on the line.

