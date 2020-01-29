Notre Dame Graduate Transfer Announces Where He’ll Play In 2020

Notre Dame linebacker Jonathan Jones was a special teams contributor for the Irish for the better part of his four years in South Bend. Now he’s pursuing a graduate transfer and will be playing elsewhere in 2020.

According to the South Bend Tribune via NDInsider, Jones is transferring to Toledo. Per the report, Jones is immediately eligible to play since he graduated in December.

In four years at Notre Dame, Jones played in 38 games. He recorded 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defended over the past three years.

The Rockets apparently have a pressing need at linebacker with only two experienced players at the position returning in 2020.

Jones joins a Toledo program that has quietly thrived under head coach Jason Candle. They’ve gone 34-19 in four-plus years under Candle, winning the MAC Championship in 2017 and earning bowl eligibility in all of his full seasons.

The Rockets went 6-6 in 2019, earning bowl eligibility, but were the only eligible team that didn’t get a game.

Ironically, while Jones will likely have finished college by the time it happens, the Rockets and the Fighting Irish are scheduled to play in South Bend in 2021.