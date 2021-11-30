Notre Dame Insider Shares Message Brian Kelly Sent Players Tonight

If the reports that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU weren’t enough to convince college football fans of the monumental move, a note from the head coach himself will surely confirm the news.

Notre Dame insider Pete Sampson of The Athletic shared a message that Kelly sent to the Fighting Irish roster in Team Works. He confirmed that he would be leaving the program and apologized to his players for the manner in which they found out.

He also revealed that he plans to meet with the entire team on Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

“Men… Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame. I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports,” Kelly wrote.

“I will have more to share when we meet tomorrow at 7 a.m. but for now, just know that my love for you is limitless and I am so proud of all that you have accomplished. Our program is elite because of your had work and commitment and I know that will continue. I will share more in the morning when we meet. Again, my sincere apologies for not being able to be the one to share the news directly with you.”

There’s rarely a smooth way to leave a program that you’ve been a part of for more than the last decade and that proved to be the case for Kelly and Notre Dame. The 60-year-old head coach has been in charge of the Fighting Irish for the last 12 years, so any split between him and the school was sure to be a bit messy.

Kelly accomplished quite a bit during his tenure at Notre Dame. He made an appearance in the BCS National Championship game in 2012 and brought the Fighting Irish to two College Football Playoffs in 2018 and 2020.

However, he could never quite bring the storied program another national title.

Kelly will now try to accomplish that feat at LSU, while Notre Dame begins its search for a new head coach.