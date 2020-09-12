Notre Dame Is Getting Called Out For Image Shown On Jumbotron

Notre Dame’s football program opened its 2020 season at home on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are taking on Duke.

Brian Kelly’s program is allowing minimal attendance inside of the stadium this season. The school is limiting attendance to 20 percent or less of stadium capacity, with priority for tickets going to students. Notre Dame Stadium holds 80,795, so 15 percent would equate to just more than 16,000 fans.

Notre Dame is going to public shaming lengths to make sure fans social distance inside of the stadium. The following image was reportedly shown on the big screen inside of the stadium today:

And by the 3rd quarter, we’ve resorted to public shaming pic.twitter.com/4sXOQndp6u — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) September 12, 2020

There are two ways to look at this, really.

On one hand, practicing social distancing is very important, and everyone inside of the stadium should make it a priority.

However, on the other hand, you could place most of the blame on Notre Dame. If the Fighting Irish are going to let people inside of the stadium – especially 20-year-old students – they shouldn’t be surprised to see some of them not following protocols.

This could be an issue at several college football stadiums across the country this year. Many schools are allowing up to 25 percent capacity at their games.

Capacity limited to 20-25% at #FSU home games. Here is the crowd so far: pic.twitter.com/nOGQloSDqv — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) September 12, 2020

On the field, Notre Dame is leading Duke, 17-13, early in the fourth quarter.

The game is being televised on NBC.