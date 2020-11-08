The Spun

Notre Dame Is Getting Crushed For Postgame Celebration

Notre Dame students rush the field.NBC.

Notre Dame football and its fans are getting absolutely crushed for its postgame celebration after upsetting the top-ranked Clemson Tigers Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish faced a must-win game this evening if they hoped to keep their playoff hopes alive. The moment never became too big for quarterback Ian Book and the Notre Dame offense.

In a back-and-forth thriller, the Fighting Irish tied the game with less than a minute remaining, eventually sending the game to overtime in the process. Book was brilliant down the stretch, utilizing his legs and avoiding turnovers to battle the stout Clemson defense.

Notre Dame took a touchdown lead in the first frame of the second overtime. The Fighting Irish then relied on its defense to carry them to a victory – the defense did just that by shutting down the Clemson offense to win the game 47-40.

Naturally, Notre Dame football players took to the field to celebrate the massive victory. But the situation got out of hand when the fans rushed the field. Take a look below.

The Fighting Irish and their fans are getting absolutely crushed for the decision to storm the field during Saturday night’s game in the midst of a pandemic. Fans and analysts have taken to social media to complain about Notre Dame’s postgame celebration.

The ACC and/or NCAA will likely investigate this entire situation. A punishment may be coming Notre Dame’s way in coming days.


