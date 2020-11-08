Notre Dame football and its fans are getting absolutely crushed for its postgame celebration after upsetting the top-ranked Clemson Tigers Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish faced a must-win game this evening if they hoped to keep their playoff hopes alive. The moment never became too big for quarterback Ian Book and the Notre Dame offense.

In a back-and-forth thriller, the Fighting Irish tied the game with less than a minute remaining, eventually sending the game to overtime in the process. Book was brilliant down the stretch, utilizing his legs and avoiding turnovers to battle the stout Clemson defense.

Notre Dame took a touchdown lead in the first frame of the second overtime. The Fighting Irish then relied on its defense to carry them to a victory – the defense did just that by shutting down the Clemson offense to win the game 47-40.

Here kitty kitty. ☘️ 47-40 𝙞𝙣 2𝙊𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙄𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙃 𝙒𝙄𝙉! pic.twitter.com/75h9U5IYkv — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 8, 2020

Naturally, Notre Dame football players took to the field to celebrate the massive victory. But the situation got out of hand when the fans rushed the field. Take a look below.

Notre Dame beat Clemson and they stormed the field pic.twitter.com/zZFchrWu1m — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 8, 2020

The Fighting Irish and their fans are getting absolutely crushed for the decision to storm the field during Saturday night’s game in the midst of a pandemic. Fans and analysts have taken to social media to complain about Notre Dame’s postgame celebration.

I’m surprised they were allowed to rush the field in a pandemic in the first place. Didn’t seem to be security/barriers blocking much at all. pic.twitter.com/M5A5N9d63v — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2020

Record COVID spikes and we've got football field storming and election parties? Not smart. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 8, 2020

Notre Dame does it and takes down Clemson in OT. They will be lucky to avoid Covid after the fans stormed the field. Great win! — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) November 8, 2020

“F*CK THE PANDEMIC WE JUST WON A FOOTBALL GAME!” #CLEMvsND pic.twitter.com/dbHJpXrlC2 — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 8, 2020

What the hell are Notre Dame fans thinking — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 8, 2020

Oh no… fans storming the field at Notre Dame. This is a coronavirus nightmare… Notre Dame likely going to face serious repercussions for letting this happen — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) November 8, 2020

The ACC and/or NCAA will likely investigate this entire situation. A punishment may be coming Notre Dame’s way in coming days.