Notre Dame AD Addresses Playing College Football In Empty Stadiums

There is a little over four months to go until the start of the 2020 college football season, and the idea that a season – if played at all – could be played in an empty stadium is becoming more and more real. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick has shot down the idea for his school, for now at least.

But as much as we might like to see college football played – even in an empty stadium – some, like Swarbrick, don’t like the idea. Appearing on NBCSN today, Swarbrick stated point-blank that he can’t see it happening.

Swarbrick believes that if the campuses re-open to allow students and staff, it wouldn’t make sense to keep them out of stadiums. He also believes that bands, cheerleaders, fans and everyone else are essential to the college football experience.

Ultimately, Swarbrick says he just “can’t see playing in empty stadiums.” He called on everyone involved in the decision-making to be “consistent in our approach.”

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick "can't see playing in empty stadiums," saying that it's not compatible with simultaneously doing that and having students and staff interact in dorms and dining halls. #LunchTalkNBCSN pic.twitter.com/8EPN8Xyktz — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) April 15, 2020

While Swarbrick does make sense when he points to the inconsistency, there are some potential flaws.

For starters, it’s significantly more important to the players eyeing a pro career or simply hoping to keep their college scholarships to play than it for fans to see them.

There’s also the matter of doing everything possible to prevent another coronavirus outbreak. It’s easier to test a few dozen football players before a game than tens of thousands of fans in attendance.

Do you agree with Notre Dame’s AD regarding the empty stadiums controversy?

[Notre Dame on NBC]