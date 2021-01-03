Notre Dame WR/RB Jafar Armstrong Enters Transfer Portal

Jafar Armstrong, a running back and wide receiver for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, has entered the transfer portal. He played three years at Notre Dame.

Armstrong was a three-star 247Sports composite recruit in the 2017 class for Notre Dame. The site ranked him No. 471 in the country and No. 69 among wide receivers.

He’d go on to play both receiver and running back for the Fighting Irish. After a redshirt year in 2017, he had his biggest role in the Fighting Irish offense in his first year seeing the field, 2018. That season, he ran the ball 72 times for 383 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 159 yards.

His role has dwindle over the last two seasons. He was held to eight games due to injury in 2019, and was very limited in 2020, running for just eight yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and catching three passes for 38 yards. Now, he’s looking to play elsewhere.

Jafar Armstrong appeared in four games this season. Kyren Williams emerged as a legitimate star at the running back position for Notre Dame this season, and Armstrong struggled to make an impact after being shifted back to wide receiver.

He clearly has talent though, and there should be a number of teams bringing him in as a graduate transfer.

We’ll see where he winds up getting his next college football opportunity as a graduate transfer.