Notre Dame Lands Another Commit For 2023 Recruiting Class

Notre Dame continues to load up on talent for its 2023 recruiting class.

On Friday night, it was announced that (Ohio) Lakota West safety Ben Minich is committing to Notre Dame.

Minich was being pursued by a plethora of notable programs, such as Stanford, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Kentucky. When the dust settled, he decided that Notre Dame was the best fit for him.

“I really enjoyed spending time Coach O’Leary and Coach Freeman,” Minich said, via 247Sports. “They brought a lot of positive energy and are great people. It would be tough to miss out on Playing on National TV every week and playing with the best of the best. Along with The elite football and high academics.”

Minich is the No. 24 safety and No. 6 recruit from Ohio, per 247Sports' rankings.

Overall, Notre Dame has the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

Marcus Freeman's 2023 class features five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley and four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah.

The future is bright for the Fighting Irish, make no mistake about it.