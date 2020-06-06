Notre Dame Lands Commitment From 3-Star DB Ryan Barnes

Notre Dame already had one of the best recruiting classes in the country heading into this weekend. On Saturday, the Fighting Irish added yet another 2021 commit in Ryan Barnes.

Barnes, a three-star defensive back from Quince Orchard High School, received 33 offers throughout his recruitment. Most of the programs that were on his list are from Power Five conferences.

There was no rush for Barnes to make his decision, but the talented cornerback couldn’t wait any longer to announce that he’ll play college football at Notre Dame. He shared the news on his Twitter account.

“I just want to thank everyone who wanted the best for me throughout this process,” Barnes said. “My name is Ryan Barnes and I’m officially committed to the University of Notre Dame. Go Irish!”

Here’s the video of Barnes announcing his commitment:

According to 247Sports, Barnes is the No. 585 overall recruit and No. 43 cornerback in the 2021 class.

The addition of Barnes gives the Fighting Irish the No. 11 recruiting class in the entire country. Another commitment should push Notre Dame into the top 10.

As of right now, head coach Brian Kelly has 11 hard commits for the 2021 cycle. While there is still more work left to be done, the future is certainly bright for Notre Dame’s football program – not that it was ever in doubt.